Bayern Munich Transfer News: Thomas Muller attracting Premier League and Serie A interest

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller could depart the club in January

According to Christian Falk, Thomas Muller is still considering parting ways with Bayern Munich in the January transfer window, with Premier League as well as Serie A clubs interested in securing his services. The German has been one of the standout performers for the Bavarian giants since making his debut in 2008, as he established himself as a firm fan favourite at the club.

However, in recent seasons, Muller has been in and out of the starting XI due to a combination of factors and has seen his game time reduce considerably over the years, leading him to rethink his position at the club. Manchester United have long been linked with the World Cup winner, with the German international confessing that the Red Devils made an offer to secure his signature in 2015.

With 7 goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances this season, Muller has experienced a renaissance of sorts under Hansi Flick and although he isn't actively pursuing a move away from the club, there remains a possibility that a last-minute transfer could materialize for the veteran German.

While the exact names of the interested clubs remain unclear at this stage, Muller reportedly has keen admirers in the Premier League as well as the Serie A and it remains to be seen if he ends his 12-year association with the Bavarian giants this month.