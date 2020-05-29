Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich have opened up a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga summit

Bayern Munich host Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Allianz Arena hoping to continue their stunning resurgence under Hansi-Flick. With a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga summit and edged closer to retaining the league title.

Dusseldorf are also in a rich vein of form and are coming on the back of a 2-1 victory against Schalke, a result that saw them climb out of the relegation zone. Since Uwe Rosler took over the reins in January, the away side have lost just one league game and currently find themselves five points above the automatic relegation spots.

Both sides are coming on the back of well-deserved victories mid-week, and the game promises to be an exciting contest. Bayern Munich's triumph in Der Klassiker was a pivotal result in the Bundesliga title race, and the Bavarian giants are well placed to win their eighth successive league title.

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf Head to Head

Dusseldorf secured a stunning 3-3 draw in the corresponding fixture last season courtesy of a hat-trick from on-loan striker Dodi Lukebakio. However, the away side have not beaten Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga for the best part of 30 years.

With 27 league goals to his name, Robert Lewandowski will look to surpass Gerd Muller's record of 40 league goals in a single Bundesliga season. The Polish striker has been lethal in front of goal for Bayern Munich and has spearheaded his side's title charge.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W

Fortuna Dusseldorf form guide: W-D-D-D-D-W

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf Team News

Philippe Coutinho looks set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Bayern Munich have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to field a similar lineup to the one that faced Borussia Dortmund midweek.

However, with games coming thick and fast, they could look to make a few alterations to keep their squad fresh. Lucas Hernandez and Ivan Perisic could be drafted into the starting XI in place of David Alaba and Kingsley Coman.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule, Thiago Alcantara and Jann-Fiete Arp remain sidelined with long term injuries and are no closer to returning.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso, Jan-Fiete Arp

Suspensions: None

Dountful: None

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic

Fortuna Dusseldorf Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Kastenmeier, Markus Suttner, Kaan Ayhan, Andre Hoffman, Zimmerman, Kevin Stöger, Marcel Sobottka, Valon Berisha, Erik Thommy, Rouwen Hennings, Kenan Karaman

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf Prediction

Bayern Munich head into the game as overwhelming favourites and should record a comfortable victory at the Allianz Arena. Dusseldorf are unbeaten in their last six Bundesliga encounters, but the Bavarian giants have been a force to be reckoned with under Hansi Flick.

After blanking against his former club midweek, Lewandowski is expected to get his name on the scoresheet once again.

Prediction - Bayern Munich 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf