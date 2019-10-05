Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich welcome TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to the Allianz Arena fresh off demolishing Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 in the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in that one, while Serge Gnabry hit four past his erstwhile North London neighbours.

Hoffenheim on the other hand, are having a dreadful Bundesliga season, as they lie in 12th place so far with just a single win from six games. Die Kraichgauer still appear to be adjusting to life after Julian Nagelsmann.

This is a game of stark contrasts; Die Roten have scored 19 goals so far this season, while the visitors have shipped 10 already.

Alfred Schreuder and his charges will indeed be wary of the trip to Bavaria, as Bayern have reigned supreme over Hoffenheim in every encounter at the Allianz Arena. They have won nine of the 11 encounters played at the famous ground, and scored 35 goals in the same period.

Die Kraichgauer meanwhile, have only managed to breach Bayern's defence nine times at the Allianz Arena.

Venue and Kickoff Information

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Date: October 5, 2019

Kickoff: 2.30 pm (BST), 7:00 pm (IST)

Where to Watch

United States: FOX Sports 1 USA

Canada: Sportsnet World

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off 23 times in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich winning 15 of those encounters. Hoffenheim have won just twice.

Did you know?

Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score double figures after just six matches, having found the back of the net in every game thus far.

Die Roten have never lost a home game to Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim have scored a paltry four goals in six games this season - the joint-lowest tally in the league so far.

Form Guide

Bayern Munich: W-D-W-W-W-W

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: L-W-D-L-D-L

Betting Information

Bayern Munich win: 1.11

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim win: 20.83

Draw: 9.75

Bookmaker: Betway