UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Bayern Munich v Liverpool: Match Preview, Kickoff information, Form Guide and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 268 // 13 Mar 2019, 08:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have all to play for the second leg of the round of 16 tie

Bayern Munich is set to host Premier League side Liverpool at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match.

Both teams have a combined total of 10 Champions League titles between them but have seen different domestic periods, with Bayern Munich dominating their league, while Liverpool have failed to win the league in the last 29 years.

It was a tightly contested encounter at Anfield in the first leg as both teams tried but failed to gain the upper hand in the match. The match at the Allianz Arena is expected to be a thrilling one with both teams looking to progress further into the tournament.

Kickoff Information

Date: 13th March 2019

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Advertisement

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-D-W

Liverpool: W-D-W-D-D

Head to Head

Bayern Munich: 1 win

Liverpool: 2 wins

Draw: 5 draws

Key Players

Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski

The Polish international is the leading goal scorer in the Champions League this season.

The Polish striker has been in excellent form in the Champions League this season and is the leading goal scorer in the elite tournament. The striker has already got 8 goals to his name and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Liverpool

Sadio Mane

Mane has been on fire the last couple of weeks

The Senegal international has been on fire for the Merseysiders and is the only player that has kept his levels on par with his performances of last year. The Reds will need at least a goal if they are to go into the next round of matches on away goal rules, and Mane will be their main source.

Advertisement