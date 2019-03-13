×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
846   //    13 Mar 2019, 12:54 IST

The first leg ended in a goalless draw at Anfield
The first leg ended in a goalless draw at Anfield

Bayern Munich will gear up to host Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Jurgen Klopp will return to the country where he first made his name, looking to take his side further into the competition after a goalless first leg at Anfield. The Merseysiders will need to improve their European form away from home, having lost their last 5 matches away from Anfield in Europe.

Team News

Bayern Munich


Joshua Kimmich will be a big miss for the German giants
Joshua Kimmich will be a big miss for the German giants

Bayern Munich will be without the reinvigorated Thomas Muller who misses out due to suspension.

Joshua Kimmich will also be absent for the Bavarians with the defender picking up a costly yellow card in the first leg.

Arjen Robben and Corentin Tolisso will also miss out on the crunch tie, with a calf and knee injury respectively.

The return of David Alaba and Kingsley Coman will be a welcome boost to Niko Kovac.

Suspended: Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich

Advertisement

Injured: Arjen Robben, Corentin Tolisso

Liverpool

Naby Keita will miss the trip to Germany due to injury
Naby Keita will miss the trip to Germany due to injury

Naby Keita will miss the trip back to Germany with the Guinea international and former RB Leipzig midfielder out with a minor injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was taken off in the match against Burnley, and James Milner, who missed the match due to a muscle problem, have been added to the squad that traveled to Munich.

Virgil Van Dijk will be back for the Merseysiders after missing the first leg due to suspension.

Suspended: (none)

Injured: Naby Keita

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Rafinha, Süle, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago; Gnabry, James, Ribery; Lewandowski.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football FC Bayern Munich Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Allianz Arena Niko Kovac
Varun Nair
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Bayern Munich v Liverpool: Match Preview, Kickoff information, Form Guide and more
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups: Uefa Champions League Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Preview: Bayern Munich vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Match prediction and team news | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018/19: Bayern Munich vs Liverpool - Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Short-handed Liverpool hope to spring upset when they host inconsistent Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 4 interesting subplots that could develop in the match | UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
FC Bayern Munich Vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups- Champion League Predicted Lineups and FC Bayern Munich, Liverpool Team News and more
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 3 key battles that you cannot miss | Champions League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us