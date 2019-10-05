Bayern Munich v TSG Hoffenheim Match Prediction - Bundesliga Predictions and more

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 // 05 Oct 2019, 14:20 IST

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were at their devastating best in midweek, as they eviscerated Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the Champions League. They welcome TSG Hoffenheim this weekend, aiming to strengthen their case at the top of the table.

Hoffenheim is a team seemingly still reeling from the effects of the departure of the current RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, and are languishing in 12th spot on the Bundesliga standings with just a win and five points to their credit. They are also feeling the absence of star man Andrej Kramaric, as they have only hit four goals so far.

Bayern on the contrary, are in imperious form; unbeaten in their last 20 Bundesliga outings with a mammoth 63 goals in that period. So far this term, they've already netted 19 of them.

Robert Lewandowski is a man in form, as he has lashed in a record 10 goals in six Bundesliga encounters. He'll be looking to continue his budding partnership with Philippe Coutinho, who has contributed a goal and an assist in his previous two league outings for Die Roten.

The two sides haven't shared the spoils in the last six encounters between them, and in the last 3 meetings, Bayern have put 11 goals past Hoffenheim.

Verdict

Bayern Munich's brutal thrashing of Spurs in midweek underlined their resolve and brutality as they aim to conquer both Germany and Europe.

Hoffenheim on the other hand, seem like easy pickings for Robert Lewandowski and co., with their one win so far in the league and horrible record at the Allianz Arena a damning picture of what might befall Alfred Schreuder's men this weekend.

Expect the likes of Coutinho, Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry to make light work of TSG Hoffenheim and therefore, keep their side at the top of the table.

Predicted score: Bayern Munich 4-0 TSG Hoffenheim