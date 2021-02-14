Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Just a few days after winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, Bayern Munich are back in Bundesliga action.

The champions host Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena on Monday night, as they look to continue their charge towards the title.

On Thursday night, Bayern beat Mexican side Tigres 1-0 in Doha, with a goal from Benjamin Pavard deciding the game.

That meant Hansi Flick won his sixth trophy in charge of Bayern, in what has been an incredible time for him since taking over last November.

Bayern are currently on 48 points after 20 Bundesliga games, four more than RB Leipzig, who have played one more game.

The German champions traveled to play two games last week in Doha. Arminia will look to exploit any residual tiredness that may have crept into the Bayern players.

For Arminia, this game is almost a free-hit, with no one expecting them to take points off Bayern. They are currently in 16th spot, and will play the relegation playoffs if they finish the season in the same position.

They have not played for nearly two weeks, with their scheduled game last week against Werder Bremen having to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

Bayern have won 13 of the last 16 games that they have played against Arminia, losing only two of those games.

Bayern beat Arminia 4-1 in the reverse fixture in October, when Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller scored two goals each.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka is likely to be available again and will slot into midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich. Jerome Boateng, who left the Bayern contingent in Qatar due to personal reasons, is also likely to be available.

Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are both injured and unavailable for selection for this game.

Injured: Javi Martinez, Alexander Nubel, Thomas Muller, Tanguy Nianzou, Serge Gnabry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia will be without Andreas Voglsammer and Manuel Prietl for this game, but both players are said to be nearing a return to action.

Injured: Andreas Voglsammer, Manuel Prietl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XIs

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan de Medina; Ritsu Doan, Manuel Prietl, Marcel Hartel, Christian Gebauer; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Despite the travel that Bayern have had to endure, we are predicting that they will win this game.

Arminia will be a bit rusty as well, having not played a game in nearly two weeks.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Arminia Bielefeld