Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich welcome Arminia Bielefeld to the Allianz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga as they look to bounce back from a shock loss in their latest domestic outing.

The defending German champions were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg last weekend in only their second defeat of the season. It allowed Borussia Dortmund to cut their lead at the top of the table to just a point.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are now coming from a 2-1 victory away to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Arminia, meanwhile, are languishing second from bottom with just one win and nine points in the bag so far.

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich have won 13 of their last 17 matches with Arminia, who've beaten them only twice during this period, the last of which came way back in February 2006.

Their last encounter, coming in February this year, ended in a pulsating 3-3 stalemate in Munich.

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer has a calf problem, while Lucas Hernández, Tanguy Nianzou and Leon Goretzka all picked up knocks in their clash against Kiev and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are the latest Bayern stars to test positive for COVID, and will hence remain in isolation.

Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala have reportedly been vaccinated but their quarantine period isn't over yet. Michael Cuisance will also have to remain in quarantine.

On the bright side, Niklas Sule and Josip Stanisic have both returned from COVID while Dayot Upamecano, who missed the Kiev match through suspension, is also available.

Injured: Marcel Sabitzer, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Michael Cuisance, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Arminia Bielefeld

For the visitors, Patrick Wimmer should be fit after suffering a facial injury, but may have to play with a face-mask on.

Summer acquisition Sebastian Vasiliadis could make another start on Saturday alongside former Bayern midfielder Alessandro Schöpf.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies; Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski.

Arminia Bielefeld (4-5-1): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Joakim Nilsson, Amos Pieper, Jacob Laursen; Masaya Okugawa, Alessandro Schöpf, Manuel Prietl, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Patrick Wimmer; Fabian Klos.

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Bayern are going through a crisis right now with so many players unavailable through either injury or COVID.

Yet with the in-form Lewandowski leading the line, the Bavarians shouldn't have a problem disposing of Arminia, who're languishing second from bottom in the league table.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Edited by Shardul Sant