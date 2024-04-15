Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Bavarian side eased past Koln by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Gunners slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League and have won seven out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's three victories.

Arsenal are looking to qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for only the third time in their history and for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign.

Arsenal have lost their last three matches away from home against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their last two such games ending in 5-1 defeats against Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have won only one of their six matches away from home against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2013.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with a third different team.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal gave a good account of themselves in the first leg but have a poor historical record at the Allianz Arena. The Gunners can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Bayern Munich have a good squad at their disposal but have failed to hit their peak this season. The Bavarians have the home advantage, however, and hold a slight upper hand on Wednesday.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Arsenal

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

