Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

Bayern Munich are set to play Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in their most recent game. A brace from winger Leroy Sane and goals from English superstar Harry Kane and French attacker Mathys Tel secured the win for Bayern Munich.

Augsburg, on the other hand, drew 4-4 against Borussia Monchengladbach in their most recent game. Goals from Japanese centre-back Ko Itakura and French midfielder Nathan Ngoumou and a brace from Czech attacker Tomas Cvancara for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by goals from Kosovan midfielder Elvis Rexhbecaj, centre-back Maximilian Bauer, attacker Sven Michel and Swiss winger Ruben Vargas for Augsburg.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich have won 22 games, lost five and drawn two.

Winger Leroy Sane scored two goals in Bayern Munich's first league game of the season; he currently is their top goalscorer.

Striker Harry Kane has enjoyed a bright start to this Bundesliga adventure, registering his first goal for Bayern Munich in his first league game.

Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies has registered two assists in the league so far for Bayern Munich.

Four players scored a goal for Augsburg in their first league game of the season.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have made some major changes to the squad makeup during this transfer window. Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane was signed last summer after the club let go of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona; while Bayern Munich did sign a star to replace a star, Mane was unable to replicate Lewandowski's goal output.

Mane is no longer at the club; the 31-year old joined Al Nassr. Bayern Munich have also sold French centre-back Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain, and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer to Borussia Dortmund. South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae has joined from Napoli for €50 million, while the big arrival is that of Kane, who cost the club €100 million.

Kim and Kane are expected to elevate Bayern Munich to Champions League contenders.

Augsburg, on the other hand, have signed Mergim Berisha on a permanent deal for €4 million; the 25-year old was on loan at the club last season. Much was expected from Ricardo Pepi when the American striker joined Augsburg in 2022, but the 20-year old is now at PSV Eindhoven.

It is hard to imagine Bayern Munich not being the favourites against any German side.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Augsburg

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Bayern Munich

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet- yes