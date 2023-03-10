Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Bayern Munich will host Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are pushing for their 11th consecutive league title. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 win over Stuttgart in their last league outing before beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Bayern sit atop the league table with 49 points from 23 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run this weekend and strengthen their grip at the top.

Augsburg have had mixed results since their return to action after the winter break but continue to push for the top half of the table. They beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in their last game, with Dion Brena Beljo scoring the opener early in the match before Arne Maier wrapped up the win just after the restart.

The visitors sit 13th in the league table with 27 points from 23 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Bayern and Augsburg. The hosts have won 22 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just five times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three league games in this fixture after going winless in their 12 games prior.

Bayern are one of two teams in the German top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Seven of Augsburg's 12 league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Bavarians have the best offensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal tally of 66.

The Fuggerstädter have scored 28 league goals this season. Only Bochum (24) and Schalke (18) have scored fewer.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Prediction

Bayern are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one competitive outing since September last year. They have been near-impeccable on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's clash.

Augsburg have alternated wins and losses over the last eight match weeks. They have lost six of their last seven away league games and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of Augsburg's last eight away matches)

