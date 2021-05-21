Bayern Munich vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich host Augsburg in the final game of the Bundesliga on Saturday as Hansi Flick's men look to wrap up what has been an amazing league campaign.

This will be Flick's last game in charge of the German champions and the Bavarians will be hoping to send their manager off on a high.

The game will also be significant for Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski, as the striker is currently tied with Gerd Muller for the record number of goals in a single Bundesliga season at 40.

Lewandowski will be hoping to break the record on Saturday to cap off what has been an extraordinary season for the Pole.

Markus Weinzierl's Augburg side guaranteed their survival in the Bundesliga with a win against Werder Bremen last week. The Fuggerstadter are currently 12th in the table, five points ahead of Bremen in 16th place.

Augsburg have nothing left to play for, but a loss on Sunday could see them end their season 14th in the league.

Bayern Munich will be doing all they can to make sure Lewandowski breaks Muller's record on Saturday while sending Flick off on a high note as he leaves for newer pastures.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

As expected, Bayern Munich have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Bavarian giants are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Augsburg, with three wins and two draws.

Hansi Flick's side came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Bayern Munich Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Augsburg Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Team News

Leon Goretzka will be a huge miss for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka is still recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up earlier this month and is unavailable for the game.

Tanguy Nianzou is serving the second game of his three-match ban and will also miss the encounter. Meanwhile, Douglas Costa is still out with an ankle injury and looks to have played his last game in a Bayern shirt.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Douglas Costa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tanguy Nianzou

Augsburg

Fredrik Jensen, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Felix Uduokhai have all been ruled out for the game through injury.

Ruben Vargas picked up a red card in the win against Werder Bremen and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Fredrik Jensen, Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee, Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ruben Vargas

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Rani Khedira, Tobias Strobl; Daniel Caliguri, Marco Richter, Andre Hahn; Florian Niederlechner

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Prediction

Bayern Munich should have no trouble getting past Augsburg on Saturday.

We expect Flick's side to win convincingly and end the season with another three points.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Augsburg