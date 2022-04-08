Bayern Munich vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga pace-setters Bayern Munich will hope to bounce back after a subpar display in the Champions League when they take on Augsburg on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side were outclassed by Villarreal in the first leg of the quarter-final tie. But Bayern managed to stay in the game as the Spanish side failed to add more gloss to the final score and won 1-0.

A clash against Augsburg in the Bavarian derby is a good opportunity to bounce back as Di Roten can go a step closer to retaining the league title.

Borussia Dortmund are nine points behind Bayern, so the Bavarians can guarantee the title with three wins and a draw from their remaining six games.

Augsburg are not safe from relegation yet as they are just six points ahead of Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin, who are 16th and 17th in the league respectively.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Head-to-head

Bayern have dominated the games between the two teams, winning 37 and losing just 11 fixtures. There have been just six draws in the Bavarian derby.

Augsburg shocked Nagelsmann’s side 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture, but playing at Allianz Arena is going to be a completely different experience with the fans back as well.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Augsburg form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Team News

Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso and Bouna Sarr are not expected to feature for Die Roten, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hasn’t fully recovered from COVID-19 and is a doubt.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl, Felix Uduokhai, and Noah Sarenren Bazee are not expected to feature, while Alfred Finnbogason is also a doubt with an adductor injury.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Felix Uduokhai, Noah Sarenren Bazee

Doubtful: Alfred Finnbogason

Suspended: Carlos Gruezo

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (3-5-2): Manuel Neuer; Nicklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez; Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry; Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

Augsburg Probable XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago; Mads Pedersen, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Florian Niederlechner, Andre Hahn

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Prediction

A clash against Bayern will be a free hit for Augsburg, who have more important games against the likes of Hertha Berlin and Bochum coming up.

We expect Nagelsmann’s side to bounce back and pick up three points after their disappointing European excursion to Spain in midweek.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg

