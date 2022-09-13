Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: 5 key battles to watch out for 

Two of Europe's biggest footballing powerhouses, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, will clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage encounter. The Catalans don't have fond memories from this fixture in recent seasons.

They suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat against the Bavarians in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League. Bayern Munich beat them twice in the group stage of Europe's elite competition last term by the same 3-0 scoreline.

Needless to say, Barcelona will be vying for revenge tonight. They have a much stronger squad than they did last season and have also been in pretty good form in the opening stages of the new campaign.

Both teams have plenty of world-class players on their payroll. It will undoubtedly be an exciting contest between two well-matched teams. Without further ado, let's take a look at five key battles that could decide the game tonight.

#5 Manuel Neuer vs Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FC Barcelona v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

While it's unlikely that Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will physically come up against each other during the course of the game, this will be a key contest. The two German goalkeepers have shown their class in the past and are widely considered to be two of the greatest of the modern era.

Ter Stegen has got off to a great start to the new campaign, while Neuer hasn't exactly been at his best. The former has made quite a few impressive saves already this term and his distribution has been top-notch as well.

Given the sheer attacking quality that both teams possess, both Neuer and Ter Stegen will be tested plenty of times. It will be interesting to see which goalkeeper comes out on top.

#4 Pedri vs Joshua Kimmich

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich has arguably been Bayern Munich's best player so far this season. He has been bossing it in midfield for Julian Nagelsmann's side this term and turned in a spectacular performance in the 2-0 win against Inter Milan last week.

The deep-lying playmaker has already scored two goals and provided three assists in seven appearances across the Bundesliga and the Champions League so far this term.

Kimmich is one of the most technically gifted midfielders on the planet and his game-reading ability will be crucial to Bayern Munich against Barcelona.

Young Blaugrana midfielder Pedri has also got off to a promising start to the new campaign. His quick feet, passing and vision have helped Barca break down teams with ease so far this season. Pedri and Kimmich will rub shoulders throughout the night and it will be a battle to watch out for.

#3 Sadio Mane vs Jules Kounde

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Sadio Mane hit the ground running at his new club, scoring four goals in his first four competitive games for Bayern Munich. However, he has not scored in his last three appearances for the Bavarians and will be looking to snap his goalless streak against Barcelona.

Mane has scored five goals in nine appearances across all competitions so far for Bayern Munich. He will be up against an incredibly talented Jules Kounde tonight. The French centre-back has made three appearances for Barcelona so far this season.

In addition to being a solid presence at the back, Kounde has been able to contribute on the other side of the pitch as well. The 23-year-old has three assists to his name in his first three appearances for the Catalans.

#2 Ousmane Dembele vs Benjamin Pavard

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has been in stellar form in 2022. He has been a menacing presence down the flanks for Barcelona thanks to his dribbling, pace and decision-making inside the final third. The Frenchman has scored two goals and provided four assists in six appearances across all competitions so far this term.

With Raphinha tipped to start, Dembele is likely to be deployed on the left wing where he is set to come up against Benjamin Pavard. The right-back has been one of Bayern Munich's best players so far this season. He has scored two goals in seven appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians so far this term.

It will be interesting see who comes out on top in this contest between two in-form players.

#1 Robert Lewandowski vs Matthijs de Ligt

FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Matthijs de Ligt has impressed in parts at his new club. He is yet to truly come into his own but the Dutchman will need to be at his sharpest as Bayern Munich host Barcelona tonight. That is because he will be tasked with containing none other than Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has scored nine goals and provided two assists in six appearances across all competitions so far this season for Barca. Lewandowski seems nigh on unstoppable right now and will look to make the most of this opportunity to put one over on his former employers.

This could very well be the contest that dictates the result in this high-profile clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat trick with three teams 🤩 Robert Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat trick with three teams 🤩 https://t.co/sgdGW5azXp

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith