Bayern Munich vs Barcelona preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League features a massive fixture this week as Barcelona lock horns with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have made an excellent start to their campaign. The Catalan giants eased past Cadiz by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in third place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Bavarian outfit was held to a 2-2 draw by VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against Barcelona and have won 10 out of the 15 matches that have been played between the two teams. Barcelona have managed only three victories against Bayern Munich and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Bayern Munich. Barcelona were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Bayern Munich form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Team News

Bayern Munich have a strong squad

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Bouna Sarr has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Kingsley Coman

Doubtful: Bouna Sarr

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele came on as substitutes against Cadiz and should return to the starting lineup this week. Barcelona have no injury concerns and will need to field the best team at their disposal at the Allianz Arena.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Light, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller; Sadio Mane

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde; Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal but have not met expectations in the Bundesliga so far. The likes of Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Barcelona have an abysmal record against Bayern Munich and have conceded an astonishing 20 goals in their last five Champions League games against the Bavarians. With Robert Lewandowski leading the line and Xavi at the helm, however, the Catalans should be able to put up a fight this week.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Barcelona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi