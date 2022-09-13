Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Barcelona find themselves on the road in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take a daunting trip to Bavaria to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Both teams have built impressive squads this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Bayern Munich are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been surprisingly inconsistent so far this season. The reigning German champions were held to a 2-2 draw by VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have grown in stature under Xavi. The Blaugrana eased past Cadiz by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will need to prove their mettle against a much stronger opponent on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Team News

Bayern Munich have a strong squad

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have plenty of pace in their ranks with Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry. Thomas Muller has tormented Barcelona in the past and will likely start this match.

Kingsley Coman is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Bouna Sarr has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Kingsley Coman

Doubtful: Bouna Sarr

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Barcelona have been humiliated by Bayern Munich in the past but their revamped defence is more than capable of keeping the Bavarians at bay this week. Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have been impressive this season and will have their work cut out for them on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele came on as substitutes against Cadiz and should return to the starting lineup this week. Barcelona have no injury concerns and will need to field the best team at their disposal at the Allianz Arena.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona kick off?

India: 14th September 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 13th September 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 13th September 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD

USA: ViX+, TUDN USA, Univision Now

UK: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: TUDN, Univision

UK: BT Sport

