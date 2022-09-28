Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2022

Bayern Munich are set to play Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Enrico Maassen's Augsburg in their most recent game. A second-half goal from striker Mergim Berisha secured the win for Augsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Ole Werner's Werder Bremen in the league. A second-half goal from midfielder Kerem Demirbay for Bayer Leverkusen was cancelled out by a goal from Serbian centre-back Milos Veljkovic for Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games.

Bayer Leverkusen have won six games, while the other seven have ended in draws.

For Bayern Munich, young star Jamal Musiala has been excellent. The 19-year old scored four goals in six league appearances this season.

Senegal international Sadio Mane has endured a subdued start for Bayern Munich. The 30-year old has scored three goals in the league so far.

Midfielder Kerem Demirbay has scored three goals in the Bundesliga this season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Much has been made of Bayern Munich's quiet start this season in the league. The German giants are 5th in the league table, a position alien to the club considering their recent achievements. They have not won their last four league games, and there is concern about the form of forward Sadio Mane.

Mane was signed as Bayern Munich's new superstar forward following the departure of Robert Lewandowski. Considering that Mane is now in his 30s, the Senegal international is under pressure to hit the ground running to justify Bayern Munich's investment.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently 15th in the league. While much of the discourse involving the Bundesliga has surrounded Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen's form has been problematic. Manager Gerardo Seoane will be under pressure to ensure that his team find positive results soon.

Most teams will enter the match as underdogs against Bayern Munich, but given the inconsistency of Julian Nagelsmann's side, Bayer Leverkusen will hope to kickstart their season by producing a positive performance against the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern Munich, despite their problems, will be the favorites to win here.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first- Yes

