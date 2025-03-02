Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2025

Bayern Munich will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League last-16 clash. The home side have been brilliant in the Bundesliga this season but will break from their title charge this week as they return to the continental stage.

They locked horns with Celtic in the knockout playoffs last month, picking up a narrow 2-1 win over the Scottish giants in the first leg, featuring goals from Micheal Olise and Harry Kane. The Bavarians then played out a 1-1 draw against Celtic in the second leg, with Alphonso Davies coming off the bench to score a last gasp equalizer.

Bayer Leverkusen are also in fine form and will take on a familiar foe this week. Unlike their opponents, the visitors advanced directly to the last 16 of the Champions League after finishing sixth in the table during the league phase.

Xabi Alonso's men were last in action in Europe in late January, beating Sparta Praha 2-0 in their final league-phase outing, with Florian Wirtz and Nathan Tella getting on the scoresheet to secure the points for Die Werkself.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 102 meetings between the two clubs. Bayern have won 59 of those games while Leverkusen have won 22 times, with their other 21 contests ending level.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, most recently playing out a goalless draw against the Bavarians.

Wednesday's game is one of two fixtures in the Champions League last-16 this season featuring two clubs from the same country, alongside Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid.

Leverkusen are set to make their first Champions League last-16 appearance since the 2016-17 campaign while Bayern Munich have appeared at this stage of the competition in each of their last 16 seasons.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayern are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They have won all but one of their last nine games at the Allianz Arena and will head into the midweek clash seeking to secure a first-leg advantage.

Similarly, Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last eight matches and have had the upper hand in this fixture of late. They are, however, winless in their last three continental away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of Die Werkself's last six away matches)

