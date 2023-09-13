Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023

Bayern Munich will entertain Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in a top-of-the-table clash on Friday as Bundesliga action returns after the international break.

The hosts and the visitors are the only teams with a 100% record after three games in the league, so the match should make for an interesting watch. The visitors are at the top of the league standings, thanks to their superior goal difference (8). The reigning champions will hope to displace them from the pole position in this home game.

The hosts maintained their 100% record with an impressive comeback win at Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous outing. After falling a goal down in the first half, goals from Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel in the second half helped them record a 2-1 win.

The visitors continued their fine form in the league with a comfortable 5-1 home win over Darmstadt last time around. In-form striker Victor Boniface bagged a brace and also provided an assist in that win. Jeremie Frimpong bagged a couple of assists to take his tally for the season to three.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 97 times in all competitions since 1979. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 60 wins. The visitors have 20 wins to their name and 17 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in the Bundesliga and Leverkusen's 2-1 win in March was their first triumph over the hosts since 2019.

Bayern Munich have scored at least one goal in their last 33 home meetings in the Bundesliga against the visitors. They have suffered just two defeats at home against the visitors in all competitions in the 21st century.

The visitors have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 11 goals in three games, which is their best goalscoring start to a Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The Bavarians have a solid home record against the visitors, with just two defeats across all competitions since 1989. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 25 Bundesliga games at home and are strong favorites to win this match.

Thomas Tuchel will have to deal with the aftermath of the international break as Joshua Kimmich reportedly picked up a thigh strain and missed Germany's game against France. Jamal Musiala has missed the last two games for Bayern Munich and, though he is said to be fit, he might start from the bench.

Die Werkself had 15 players on international duty and only Arthur has returned with an ailment, which is good news for head coach Xabi Alonso. They have scored at least three goals in their three league outings thus far and will look to continue that goalscoring form in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen have suffered just one defeat in their last nine away games in the Bundesliga and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Though both teams are in great form at the moment, they are playing just days after their key players are returning from international duty, which might impact their performances.

With that in mind, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes