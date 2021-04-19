Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich will host Bayern Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday after picking up a gritty win against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The Bavarians opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table after RB Leipzig could only muster a draw in their game.

Hansi Flick’s side will face a Leverkusen team who are still hoping to make it into the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.

Bayern Leverkusen picked up a much-needed 3-0 win against Koln. They will look to test Bayern Munich and avenge their last-gasp defeat against the same team in the reverse fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-head

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have dominated this fixture over the years and have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The Bavarians have also won 49 of the 83 games between the two teams, as Leverkusen have managed to win this fixture just 18 times. The remaining 16 games have ended as draws.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Bayern Munich

Douglas Costa has returned to training, but has not yet been involved in full contact activities. Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso will be unavailable.

The duo of Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka could return next weekend, but are unlikely to start against Leverkusen.

Lucas Hernández was forced off after a nasty collision shortly before the final whistle.



Hopefully it's nothing too serious 🙏#ComeBackStronger #WOBFCB pic.twitter.com/BEMBFPHHGP — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) April 17, 2021

The same applies to Nicklas Sule, who missed the last game due to a muscle issue. Lucas Hernandez suffered a nasty collision against Wolfsburg and is expected to miss out.

Injured: Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski, Nicklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Douglas Costa, Serge Gnabry (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Bayern Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen boss Hannes Wolf will still be without Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Lars Bender. Both Paulinho and Santiago Arias are back in training, but are not match fit yet.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Lars Bender

Doubtful: Paulinho, Santiago Arias

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martinez; Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Bayer Leverkusen Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba; Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Wendell; Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey; Patrik Schik

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

It’s is going to be a midweek thriller when the two teams face off. Leverkusen have not been as consistent as they would have liked, but they can hurt Bayern with their pace and quality in attack.

Bayern dug deep to beat Wolfsburg and could carry on their momentum while continuing their good run of results against Leverkusen.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen