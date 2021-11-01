Bayern Munich vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Bayern Munich will seek to confirm a knockout stage berth for themselves when they take on Benfica at home in a UEFA Champions League game on Tuesday.

Bayern responded to the 5-0 humiliation against Borussia Monchengladbach in style, inflicting a 5-2 loss upon Union Berlin in their most recent league game.

They are first in Group E with nine points from three matches played. They have scored 12 goals and conceded none, and have been the most impressive side in the competition so far.

Benfica, on the other hand, are second in the group and have four points from three matches played. They have a record of one win, one draw and one loss.

Benfica secured a 1-1 draw against Estoril Praia in their last competitive fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich and Benfica have played five matches against each other so far. Benfica are yet to register a win against the Bavarian giants, while one game ended in a draw. Bayern have four wins to show for their efforts.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 4-0 win for the German side.

Bayern Munich form (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Benfica form (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Team News

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka is doubtful with a bruised heel, while Lucas Hernandez has been sidelined with a knee problem he encountered in the game against Union Berlin.

Dayot Upamecano will have to be wary of a suspension as he is a yellow card away from missing the game against Dynamo on matchday five.

Injured: Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

Benfica

Andre Almeida remains out with a muscle problem. Gil Dias and Valentino Lazaro also continue to recuperate from injuries and have been sidelined for the clash against Bayern.

Haris Seferovic and Rodrigo Pinho join the aforementioned trio on the injury list ahead of Benfica's trip to Germany.

Injured: Andre Almeida, Gil Dias, Valentino Lazaro, Haris Seferovic, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Prediction

Bayern Munich have been a juggernaut in Europe this season and, except for the blemish against Monchengladbach, have been in superb form lately. Benfica don't have the tools to deal with Bayern's personnel and Julian Nagelsmann's side should be able to stroll to an easy win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Benfica

