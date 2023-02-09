Bayern Munich vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Bayern Munich will host Bochum at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side endured a sluggish return to action after the winter break but have now found their feet and have resumed their title charge. They thrashed Mainz 4-0 in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal earlier this month before beating Wolfsburg 4-2 at the Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga last weekend.

Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga standings with 40 points from 19 games. They will look to pick up all three points this weekend to strengthen their grip at the top.

Bochum have had a difficult campaign but have begun picking up important points to avoid the impending relegation battle. They thrashed struggling Hoffenheim 5-2 in their last league game, with five different players getting on the scoresheet in a highly clinical performance.

The visitors have picked up 19 points from 19 games this season and sit 15th in the league table. They will be looking to build on their latest win and resume their climb up the table.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Bayern Munich and Bochum. The hosts have won 19 of those games, while the visitors have won just two times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 17 games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2007.

The Bavarians are one of three teams in the Bundesliga this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Bochum have picked up three points on the road in the league this season, the joint-fewest alongside Schalke.

Bayern have the best goal-scoring record in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of 56.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Prediction

Bayern are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last 18 games across all competitions. They have been solid on home turf of late and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Bochum, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games across all competitions. They have lost their last two away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Bochum

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last 10 matchups)

