Bayern Munich vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the points table, leaders Bayern Munich welcome 16th-placed Bochum to the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern have a comfortable eight-point lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The hosts are unbeaten in 10 league outings and registered a 3-1 win at Stuttgart last week. Michael Olise equalised in the 45th minute before second-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman helped Bayern to a comeback win.

Their winning run continued in the UEFA Champions League, as Harry Kane's brace and a second-half goal from Jamal Musiala helped them defeat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 at home in a Round of 16 first-leg clash.

Bochum, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten streak end after three games last week with a 1-0 home loss to Hoffenheim last week.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 82 times across competitions, with Bayern leading 55-11.

Both teams had home wins in their league meetings last season. In the reverse fixture in October, Bayern recorded a 5-0 away victory.

Ther last 16 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bayern are unbeaten in 10 home games across competitions, winnng nine. They have scored at least thrice in the wins.

Bochum have won one of their last 13 Bundesliga away games, losing 10.

Bayern haven't scored in two of 14 games across competitions in 2025, keeping six clean sheets.

Bayern (72) have the best goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Prediction

Bayern are on a three-game winning streak across competitions, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets. They are on a 10-game winning streak at home in the Bundesliga, keeping six clean sheets.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was injured during a goal celebration against Leverkusen earlier this week and is sidelined for at least three weeks. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Daniel Peretz face late fitness tests.

Bochum, meanwhile, have won one of their last seven league outings, losing three. Their last away win against Bayern came in 1991, and they have failed to score in their last three away games in the fixture, conceding 17 goals.

Myron Boadu, Gerrit Holtmann and Ivan Ordets are expected to miss out due to injuries.

Bayern have enjoyed a prolific run in recent games and should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

