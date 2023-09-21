Bayern Munich vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Reigning champions Bayern Munich will welcome Bochum to the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts maintained their unbeaten record in the league last week as they played out a 2-2 draw against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. In an entertaining top-of-the-table clash, Leverkusen were able to level the scores twice after Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead in the first and second half respectively.

The hosts continued their form in their UEFA Champions League opener with a 4-3 home win over Manchester United on Wednesday. Kane scored and assisted in the match to continue his rich vein of form.

The visitors have endured a winless start to their league campaign, though, they have drawn three games in a row since a defeat in their campaign opener to Stuttgart.

In their previous outing, Kevin Stöger's second-half penalty helped them to hold Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-1 draw at home.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 79 times in all competitions since their first meeting in 1968. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 53 wins. The visitors have just 10 wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

Bayern secured a league double over the visitors last season with an aggregate score of 10-0.

The hosts have won nine of their last 10 meetings in all competitions against the visitors, keeping five clean sheets.

Bayern Munich have suffered just one defeat at home against Bochum. They have scored at least three goals in their last five home meetings against them as well.

The hosts have conceded four goals in four league games, which is the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga thus far. The visitors, meanwhile, have scored four goals in four games, which is the second-worst attacking record in the competition.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Prediction

The Bavarians will play their third game in a week since the international break. Head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to make some changes to the starting XI after two grueling games.

While Manuel Neuer remains ruled out for the match with an injury, defender Raphaël Guerreiro participated in team training for the first time last week and Kingsley Coman is also back from a muscle injury.

Die Unabsteigbaren head into the match on a winless run in the Bundesliga, though they have drawn their last three games. They have just two wins in their last 20 away games in the league and might struggle in this match.

They remain without the services of Momo Kwarteng and Mats Pannewig for the match while Keven Schlotterbeck is also not fully fit at the moment. Gonçalo Paciência is in contention to start here after recovering from a calf injury.

Considering Bayern's goalscoring run this season and dominance at home against the visitors, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Bochum

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mathys Tel to score or assist any time - Yes