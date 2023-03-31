Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Bundesliga features another edition of Der Klassiker this weekend as Bayern Munich lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in a crucial clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been particularly impressive so far this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit thrashed Koln by a comprehensive 6-1 margin last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been visibly below their best this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good historical record against Borussia Dortmund and have won 65 out of the 132 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 35 victories.

This is the 133rd official fixture between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund - no other fixture in German football has been played out as often as Der Klassiker.

Borussia Dortmund held Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture this season, ending a run of eight consecutive defeats in all competitions against the Bavarians.

The Bundesliga is set to witness a game between the top two teams in the league table for the third time this season - the league leader has lost only one of the last 13 such matches.

Bayern Munich have won only five of their 10 Bundesliga games in 2023 and are currently enduring their worst league campaign in 11 years.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane have flattered to deceive so far and will need to step up in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund have been in excellent form over the past month and could potentially pull off a historic title victory this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastien Haller to score - Yes

