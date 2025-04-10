Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Bundesliga features another edition of Der Klassiker this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in a crucial encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview
Borussia Dortmund are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled on the domestic front this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bavarian giants suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich have a good historical record in Der Klassiker and have won 67 out of the 136 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 33 victories.
- Bayern Munich have suffered a total of 33 defeats against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - more defeats than they have faced against any other opponent in the history of the competition.
- Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last four matches against the league leaders in the Bundesliga - the longest such run by any team in the competition at the moment.
- Borussia Dortmund have picked up 12 points in their last six matches in the Bundesliga - only Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have been more successful than them in the competition during this period.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction
Bayern Munich have been in excellent form this season but suffered a massive setback against Inter Milan this week. The likes of Harry Kane and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Borussia Dortmund have shown signs of a resurgence over the past month but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes