Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Bundesliga features another edition of Der Klassiker this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in a crucial encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled on the domestic front this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bavarian giants suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good historical record in Der Klassiker and have won 67 out of the 136 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 33 victories.

Bayern Munich have suffered a total of 33 defeats against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - more defeats than they have faced against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last four matches against the league leaders in the Bundesliga - the longest such run by any team in the competition at the moment.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up 12 points in their last six matches in the Bundesliga - only Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have been more successful than them in the competition during this period.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayern Munich have been in excellent form this season but suffered a massive setback against Inter Milan this week. The likes of Harry Kane and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund have shown signs of a resurgence over the past month but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More