Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another edition of Der Klassiker this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in a crucial encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview
Borussia Dortmund are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The Bavarian giants eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich have a good historical record against Borussia Dortmund and have won 67 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 33 victories.
- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are set to play their 138th match against each other in the Bundesliga - the most-played fixture in the history of the competition.
- Borussia Dortmund have won their last two matches away from home against the reigning league champions in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming by a 4-2 margin against Bayer Leverkusen in May 2025.
- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have unbeaten streaks of 15 games and 14 games respectively - the two highest such tallies in Europe's top five leagues at the moment.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction
Bayern Munich have thrived under Vincent Kompany this season and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. Harry Kane has been prolific yet again this year and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
Borussia Dortmund can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable unit on Saturday. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes