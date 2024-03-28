Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back with another edition of Der Klassiker this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in a crucial encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bavarian giants thrashed SV Darmstadt by a comprehensive 5-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive historical record against Borussia Dortmund and have won 67 out of the 134 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 32 victories.

Bayern Munich have lost a total of 32 matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions - more defeats than they had suffered against any other team in German football.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last 11 matches against Bayern Munich in all competitions - their longest such run against the Bavarians since 2002.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the second half of a Bundesliga season without either team being at the top of the table for the first time in 14 years.

After a winless run of three matches in all competitions, Borussia Dortmund have won each of their last four matches - their longest such run since March 2023.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayern Munich have made important strides over the past month but remain 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the title race. The Bavarians have scored 13 goals in their last two games and will look to add to their goal tally in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes