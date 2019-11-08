Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview and where to watch - 9th November 2019

Red hot Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of the 10 Bundesliga games this season

Match preview

Record 28-time Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich started their title defence on the wrong note when they were held to a disappointing 2-2 home draw by Hertha Berlin on the opening day of the season. That left them 8th in the table after the opening matchday.

Following a 3-2 win at Paderborn, Bayern climbed to the Bundesliga summit for the very first time this season. But just one win in their next four games, which included a humbling 1-5 reverse at Eintracht Frankfurt, led to coach Niko Kovac's ouster.

Ahead of the first Der Klassiker of the season (101st overall in the Bundesliga) with Borussia Dortmund on matchday-11, striker Robert Lewandowski's blistering form would keep Dortmund wary.

The Polish marksman has netted in each of the 10 league games played this season, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to do so. Lewandowski's 14-goal league tally is five better than Timo Werner's nine as the Poland captain remains on track to down the long-standing record of Gerd Muller's 40 league goals in a season set in 1971-72.

Borussia Dortmund were the early pace-setters of the season, scoring 8 goals in their first 2 games to top the league. But they have won just thrice in their next eight games, and are winless in their last four games on the road since a 3-1 win at newly promoted Union Berlin on matchday-2.

Strikers Paco Alcacer and Mario Goetze are Dortmund's top scorers with five goals apiece, while young Englishman Jadon Sancho has netted thrice. Dortmund custodian Roman Burki is one of eight goalkeepers to have kept a league-high three clean sheets in the Bundesliga this season.

Since a 3-0 win at the home of Bayern in 2013-14, BVB have conceded 22 goals in their next five league visits to the Allianz Arena. It's been a debilitating run which includes 0-5, 0-6 and 1-5 defeats in their last three games.

Kickoff information

Date: 9th November 2019

Time: 19:00 (local time), 23:30 (IST)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

TV Coverage: Star Sports Select HD 2 (India)

Form Guide

Bayern have had a stuttering start to their 2019-20 Bundesliga defence, drawing thrice and losing twice in the first 10 games of the season.

Last 5 Bundesliga games

Bayern Munich: W-L-D-W-L.

Borussia Dortmund: D-D-W-D-W

Last 5 home games

Bayern's league form at home has been slightly better than their overall performance this season. In the five league games played at home, the record Bundesliga champions have won thrice, while losing once and drawing once.

Bayern Munich: D-W-W-L-W

Last 5 away games

Dortmund's form has flickered on the road. BVB have not won on the road in four games since their first away game of the season. It is a run that includes a loss at newly-promoted Union Berlin followed by stalemates at Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg and Schalke.

Borussia Dortmund: W-L-D-D-D

Head-to-head

In all competitions

Bayern Munich: 57 wins

Borussia Dortmund: 32 wins

Draws: 4

In the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich: 46 wins

Borussia Dortmund: 25 wins

Draws: 29

Team news

Bayern Munich

Jann Arp (hand), Jerome Boateng (suspended), Lucas Hernandez (ankle), and Niklas Süle (torn cruciate ligament) will not be available for the matchday-11 fixture with Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund

Marcel Schmelzer is the lone player unavailable for Dortmund's trip to Bayern while the trio of Marco Reus (ankle), Jadon Sancho (strain), and Marwin Hitz (back pain) are doubtful starters.

Odds

Bayern Munich to win: 1.53

Borussia Dortmund to win: 5.5

Draw: 4.75

Key match facts

#1 The Lewandowski factor

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski (216) holds the record for the most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player.

The Bayern marksman has scored 144 goals in 169 games for Bayern after scoring 72 goals in 131 games for Dortmund. Once the scourge of Bayern while at BVB (five goals in seven games), the former Dortmund man has scored 16 goals in 18 games against his former club.

BVB are one of 11 Bundesliga clubs against whom Lewandowski has scored at least 10 (or more) goals.

#2 Dortmund's patchy form on the road

Dortmund's win at Union Berlin is their lone away win of the season

Since a 3-1 win at newly-promoted Union Berlin on matchday-2, Dortmund are winless in their last four games on the road. BVB's form at Bayern has been worse still. In their last three league visits to Bayern, Dortmund have shipped a total of 16 goals while scoring just once.

Coach Lucien Favre has plenty to ponder as he tries to turn around his side's dismal run at the home of the record Bundesliga champions.

#3 Meeting of former club teammates

Mats Hummels

The 101st Bundesliga installment of the Der Klassiker will see a number of players who were earlier teammates but would now be lining up on opposing sides of the pitch.

Mario Götze turned up for Bayern for three seasons (2013-14 to 2015-16) before returning to Dortmund. Centreback Mats Hummels spent three trophy-laden seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19) before returning to Dortmund at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Bayern's Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski turned up for Borussia Dortmund for four seasons before moving to Bavaria at the start of the 2014-15 season.