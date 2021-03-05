Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The two most successful teams in German football will square off on Saturday in Der Klassiker as Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Generally, games between these teams have a lot at stake, as they have contested for the title more often than not in recent years.

Although Bayern usually come out on top, Borussia Dortmund have had their fair share of victories.

Bayern Munich are unsurprisingly at the top of the table. However, Borussia Dortmund are only playing for a spot in the top four as the title is pretty much out of their reach.

Edin Terzic’s side are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table, and need a win to ensure they keep the likes of Eintracht and Wolfsburg on their toes.

Bayern, meanwhile, will hope to extend their lead at the top of the table as they are currently just two points clear of RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-head

The overall head-to-head record is in Bayern Munich’s favor, as they have won 49 of the 103 Bundesliga games between the two sides. Borussia Dortmund have more draws (29) than wins (25) against the Bavarians.

Borussia Dortmund’s last league win against Bayern Munich came way back in November 2018. They will look to change that recent record against the league leaders.

Die Schwarzgelben are in a better run of form compared to Bayern Munich at the moment, so they certainly won’t be short on confidence.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bayern Munich

Douglas Costa, Tanguy Nianzou, and Corentin Tolisso will be unavailable for the Klassiker. Meanwhile, Benjamin Pavard’s involvement is in doubt.

Serge Gnabry has shaken off his muscle injury, and is expected to feature.

Injured: Douglas Costa, Tanguy Nianzou, Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: Benjamin Pavard, Alexander Nubel

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have several walking wounded at the moment. Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, and Manuel Akanji will play no part in this high-profile fixture.

The Dortmund fans will hope Jadon Sancho and Raphael Guerreiro can shake off the knocks they suffered during the mid-week cup tie.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, and Manuel Akanji

Doubtful: Jadon Sancho, Raphael Guerreiro

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier; Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney; Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

It is likely to be a closely-fought encounter, but Bayern Munich are the fresher of the two teams and could come out on top.

The Bavarians are solid defensively and have a fearsome attack. Dortmund, on, the other hand, often falter in these big games.

We expect Bayern Munich to emerge victorious in a high-scoring game.

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund