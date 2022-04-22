Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga plays host to German football's biggest fixture this weekend as Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund are in second place in the Bundesliga standings and will need a miracle to win the league title this year. The away side thrashed VfL Wolfsburg by a massive 6-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent on the domestic front. The Bavarian giants crashed out of the UEFA Champions League this month and will want to redeem themselves with a Bundesliga triumph.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have a good record against Borussia Dortmund and have won 65 out of the 132 matches played between the two teams. Borussia Dortmund have managed 33 victories against Bayern Munich and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two German giants took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bayern Munich have a good squad

Bayern Munich

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Omar Richards missed training this week and are unlikely to feature in this game. Corentin Tolisso and Buona Sarr are also carrying knocks and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Omar Richards, Corentin Tolisso, Buona Sarr

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund need to win this game

Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mats Hummels, and Mateu Morey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Donyell Malen and Marcel Schmelzer are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Steffen Tigges, Gregor Kobel, Giovanni Reyna

Doubtful: Donyell Malen, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (3-5-2): Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala; Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marin Pongracic; Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayern Munich are only a victory away from another Bundesliga title and will look to achieve the feat this weekend. The Bavarians have had their problems this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund will have to do with a depleted squad this week and cannot afford a poor result in this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

