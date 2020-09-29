Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | DFL Super Cup 2020 

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will resume hostilities in Der Klasiker on Wednesday when they battle for the 2020 German Super Cup title.

The Bavarians are here by virtue of their double-winning campaign last season, while Dortmund are contesting as league runners-up.

Bayern Munich saw their 32-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end when they fell to a shock 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim on Saturday and this loss also halted their 15-match winning run in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund were also on the losing side last weekend, with goals from Felix Uduokhai and Daniel Caligiiuri giving Augsburg a 2-0 home win over Lucien Favre's side.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Der Klasiker is the biggest game in German football and this will be the 127th meeting between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Die Rotten hold the advantage with 60 wins and 239 goals scored, while BVB triumphed on 33 occasions, scoring 150 goals. A total of 33 matches ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in May, on matchday 29 of last season and a first-half beauty by Joshua Kimmich settled the contest in favour of the Bavarians.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-L

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have a fully-fit squad for their clash with Borussia Dortmund and young defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi is the only fitness concern for Hansi Flick. There are no suspension worries for the Bundesliga champions.

Injuries: Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi

Suspensions: None

🗣️ Hansi #Flick: "My team's mentality is absolutely outstanding. Maybe one or two of them are slightly tired, but they always give 100% on the pitch, which was also the case in Hoffenheim. Unfortunately, we didn't do some things that well that day."#FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/QyiUI4DlUe — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 29, 2020

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has several injury concerns ahead of the game with Bayern Munich and he will be without the services of four key first-team players.

Thorgan Hazard (hamstring), Mateu Morey (thigh), Marcel Schmelzer (knee) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee) are all ruled out, while Lucasz Piszczek (back) and Nico Schulz (calf) are back in training.

Tobias Raschl (muscle) is a doubt for the fixture. There are no suspension concerns for BVB.

Injuries: Thorgan Hazard, Mateu Morrey, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Doubtful: Lucasz Piscszek, Nico Schulz, Tobias Rashcl

Suspensions: None

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretska; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Roman Burki; Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Emre Can; Axel Witsel; Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho; Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Despite the setback against Hoffenheim on Saturday, Bayern are still the most dominant and complete team in world football at the moment.

They have a good recent record against Dortmund, although BVB won the 2019 Super Cup and will be looking to make it two triumphs on the trot.

However, the absence of several key players could hamper their chances and Bayern's urge to get back to winning ways is certainly in their favour. We are expecting Bayern Munich to triumph here.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund