Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Bundesliga Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Arvind Krishnan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 30 // 06 Apr 2019, 00:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern look to regain top spot as they face Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena`

The 2018/19 Bundesliga season enters an absolutely vital stage as defending champions Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be a potential title decider. Lucien Favre's side captured top spot following their 2-0 win against Wolfsburg, as Bayern were held to a 1-1 stalemate against Freiburg.

Bayern find themselves chasing an impressive Dortmund side ahead of this weekend's Der Klassiker. The Bavarians have been handed a fitness boost as David Alaba and Manuel Neuer resumed training before Saturday’s showpiece clash at the Allianz Arena. The duo missed Bayern’s 5-4 win against FC Heidenheim in the DFB Pokal.

Meanwhile, leaders Borussia Dortmund would like to extend their lead at the top to five points as they gear up for the biggest game of the season. Dortmund will be without the services of left-back Achraf Hakimi who is ruled out for the season after sustaining a foot injury against Wolfsburg, while Paco Alcacer is well positioned to return before the clash against Bayern.

Marco Reus also returns to the squad after missing the previous game against Wolfsburg due to personal reasons. The reverse fixture saw Borussia Dortmund emerge 3-2 winners in an enthralling contest, as a brace from Marco Reus and a 73rd-minute winner from Paco Alcacer secured all three points.

Kickoff Information

Date: 6th April 2019

Time: 18:30 (local time), 22:00 (IST)

Venue: Allianz Arena

TV Coverage: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Form Guide

Last five fixtures, in all competitions

Bayern Munich: W-L-W-D-W

Borussia Dortmund: L-L-W-W-W

Head-To-Head

Bayern: 56 wins

Dortmund: 30 wins

Draws: 33 draws

Key Players

Bayern Munich: David Alaba

Alaba needs to be at his best as he comes up against a formidable Dortmund attack

Despite having a stop-start season, David Alaba remains a key figure for Bayern as they face an upbeat Dortmund side. The Austrian International comes up against a tricky player in Jadon Sancho, who has had a scintillating debut season since his move from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Alaba's positioning and experience will come to the fore against a formidable Dortmund attack. On the offensive side of the game, Alaba's link up with Coman needs to be on point as they come up against an experienced Right Back in Lukasz Piszczek.

Alaba's ability from dead ball situations will be vital as Bayern look to exploit any shortcomings in Dortmund's backline.

Borussia Dortmund: Axel Witsel

Dortmund will depend on Witsel to provide the balance in midfield

Axel Witsel has proved to be a shrewd acquisition for Dortmund as the Belgian international continues to impress in midfield. The former Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder will have an important task of containing a strong Bayern attack.

Dortmund will be reliant on Witsel to provide the perfect balance in midfield as they come up against a Bayern side who will look to dominate possession at home.

Witsel is tasked with shielding Dortmund's back four and his ability to break up play and regain possession in key areas of the pitch will be vital as the visitors will look to hit the hosts on the break.

Advertisement