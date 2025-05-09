Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 4-4 draw against TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a 3-3 draw by RB Leipzig in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 21 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 15 victories.
- Bayern Munich have won each of their last three matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since 2013.
- Bayern Munich have become Bundesliga champions for the 34th time in their history this season and have topped the table in 32 of their 34 matchday in the competition.
- Borussia Monchengladbach are on a winless run of five matches on the trot in the Bundesliga for the first time this season and have picked up only two points from these games.
- Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich have scored 13 headed goals this season.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction
Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal and have been clinical in their triumphant Bundesliga campaign this season. Michael Olise and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Borussia Monchengladbach have flattered to deceive this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes