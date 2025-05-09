Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 4-4 draw against TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a 3-3 draw by RB Leipzig in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 21 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 15 victories.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last three matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since 2013.

Bayern Munich have become Bundesliga champions for the 34th time in their history this season and have topped the table in 32 of their 34 matchday in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a winless run of five matches on the trot in the Bundesliga for the first time this season and have picked up only two points from these games.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich have scored 13 headed goals this season.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal and have been clinical in their triumphant Bundesliga campaign this season. Michael Olise and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have flattered to deceive this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More