Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Bayern Munich will entertain Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts made it two wins on the spin last week, recording a 3-2 away triumph over Augsburg. Aleksandar Pavlović scored his first senior goal for Munich in the 23rd minute and Alphonso Davies doubled their lead late in the first half.

Harry Kane restored their two-goal lead after Ermedin Demirović had pulled one back for Augsburg in the 52nd minute. Demirović scored again later in the match but it was not enough to earn a point for his team.

The visitors are winless in their last six league outings and in their previous match, they did well to hold league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw. With 21 points from 19 games, they are in 12th place in the league table. The hosts are in second place, trailing Leverkusen by two points.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 120th time across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with twice the number of wins (58) as the visitors (29). 32 games in this fixture have ended in draws.

Monchengladbach are winless in their last six away games in the Bundesliga, suffering four losses.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in September, with Bayern Munich recording a 2-1 away win. It was their first win against the visitors after five games, in which they had suffered three losses.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last two away meetings against the hosts and were held to a 1-1 draw last season.

Bayern have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight home games in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The Bavarians have bounced back well from their 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen last month, with two consecutive wins. However, they have just one win in their last six meeting against the visitors and are winless in their last two home games in this fixture.

They defeated Augsburg 3-2 in their away meeting last week, which was a positive result for them considering their lengthy injury list. Head coach Thomas Tuchel will be able to count on the services of Noussair Mazraoui, who has returned from the 2023 AFCON. Kingsley Coman became the latest player on the injury list as he suffered from a torn MCL in the first half against Augsburg.

Die Fohlen have seen a drop in form recently with just one win in their last six league outings. After recording a 3-1 home win over Stuttgart in their first match of the year, they have endured a winless run in the next two games, with a loss and a draw.

They have just one win in their away games in the league this season. Interestingly, they failed to score for the first time in an away game this season last week, playing a goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' better goalscoring record this season, Bayern are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes