Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news, and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with a win securing Hansi Flick's side the league title.

Bayern had to postpone their title celebrations last time out after their shock 2-1 loss against Mainz. But Flick will want to make sure of their victory when they take on Gladbach on Saturday.

The Bavarians were on a four-game unbeaten streak across all competitions prior to losing against Mainz. It now seems inevitable that Hansi Flick's side will win their 31st Bundesliga title.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach's recent resurgence in form has put them back in the race for the top six.

Gladbach have only lost one of their last six league games and are currently seventh in the table, four points off Bayer Leverkusen in sixth. They may have left it late, but Marco Rose could possibly be leaving the club on a high at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich could be crowned champions on Saturday, but Gladbach have the quality in their side to postpone the Bavarians' celebrations a further week.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have a slight edge over Borussia Monchengladbach in the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Bavarians have won three of their last five league meetings, with Gladbach winning two.

Rose's side did, however, beat Bayern 3-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Bayern Munich Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Lars Stindl's return will be a huge boost for Gladbach

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will welcome back Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule to the squad, as the pair have made full recoveries and are available for selection. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a doubt for the game after picking up a back injury.

Corentin Tolisso and Douglas Costa are still unavailable as they continue to recover from injuries that they picked up back in February.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa

Doubtful: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach has no major injury worries ahead of the game on Saturday.

Rose will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game, as Lars Stindl has fully recovered from his muscular injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

🎙️ #Rose: "@stindl28 has trained well this week and looks to be in good shape. He was out for a number of weeks though, so we'll have to see how long he could play for on Saturday."#DieFohlen #FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/f5diepTrYo — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 6, 2021

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter; Valentino Lazaro, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Stefan Lainer; Lars Stindl; Breel Embolo, Marcus Thuram

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayern Munich are the clear-cut favorites to win this game. With the quality they have in their squad, Hansi Flick's side should comfortably dispatch Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

We predict Bayern will convincingly beat Gladbach to secure their 31st Bundesliga title

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Borussia Monchengladbach