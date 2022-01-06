Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich are set to play Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg in their most recent game. Goals from experienced forward Thomas Muller, French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, winger Leroy Sane and star striker Robert Lewandowski secured the win for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the league. A first-half goal from Swiss winger Breel Embolo for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from centre-back Kevin Akpoguma for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost 10 and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, with Borussia Monchengladbach beating Bayern Munich 5-0. Braces from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini and Switzerland international Breel Embolo and a goal from young midfielder Kouadio Kone ensured victory for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-L-L

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have some COVID-19 issues in the squad. Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies, veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winger Leroy Sane, France internationals Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and Dayot Upamecano, English left-back Omar Richards and young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou are all expected to miss this game.

There are doubts over the availability of Germany internationals Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka and Croatian right-back Josip Stanisic. Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Senegal international Bouna Sarr are both unavailable due to their AFCON duties.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Josip Stanisic

Suspended: None

Not available: Bouna Sarr, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach too have COVID-19 issues. Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, French centre-back Mamadou Doucoure, English attacker Keanan Bennetts and American right-back Joe Scally are not expected to feature.

There are doubts over the availability of Germany international Jonas Hofmann. Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini is unavailable due to his AFCON duties.

Injured: Denis Zakaria, Mamadou Doucoure, Keanan Bennetts, Joe Scally

Doubtful: Jonas Hofmann

Suspended: None

Not available: Ramy Bensebaini

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer, Marc Roca, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Luca Netz, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayern Munich are likely to miss some important players for this game. They are nine points ahead of 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund, and it remains to be seen whether this game goes forward due to COVID.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are 14th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. They are not in a pretty position and manager Adi Hutter is under pressure to get things right.

Bayern Munich for the win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

