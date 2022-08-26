Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayern Munich are back in action with another Bundesliga match this weekend as they take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. The Bavarians are the best team in the league and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have punched above their weight this year. The away side edged Hertha Berlin to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The reigning champions thrashed VfL Bochum by a 7-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have a mediocre record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 18 out of the 48 matches played between the two teams. Borussia Monchengladbach have managed 14 victories against Bayern Munich and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern Munich were outclassed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka remains a long-term injury concern for Bayern Munich and will not be able to feature in this game. Kingsley Coman has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Leon Goretzka

Doubtful: Bouna Sarr, Eric Choupo-Moting

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach need to be at their best

Borussia Monchengladbach

Ko Itakura and Ramy Bensebaini have recovered from their knocks and should be available for selection. Borussia Monchengladbach are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Sadio Mane

Gladbach @borussia_en



#FCBBMG 🎙️ Farke: "Our past results against Bayern won't help us in Munich on Saturday. Still, we won't be going there to wave a white flag. We're highly motivated and can't wait for the match!" 🎙️ Farke: "Our past results against Bayern won't help us in Munich on Saturday. Still, we won't be going there to wave a white flag. We're highly motivated and can't wait for the match!"#FCBBMG https://t.co/aW3RmIQFif

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Joe Scally, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer, Manu Kone, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayern Munich have one of the best squads in Europe and have scored 15 goals in their three league games so far. The likes of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to find the back of the net on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have tormented Bayern Munich in the past but will need to play out of their skins yet again this weekend. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

