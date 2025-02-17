Bayern Munich vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celtic lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Bayern Munich won the first leg by a narrow 2-1 margin and have a point to prove in this match.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Preview

Celtic are currently at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The away side thrashed Dundee United by a comprehensive 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the Bundesliga table at the moment and have been excellent under Vincent Kompany in recent weeks. The Bavarian hosts played out an intriguing 0-0 stalemate against Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Ad

Trending

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against Celtic in major European competitions and have won four out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Bayern Munich have won their last five matches against opponents from Scotland in major European competitions and have never lost a home game against a Scottish team on the European stage.

Celtic have failed to progress from their last nine knockout ties in major European competitions where they have lost the first leg, with their previous such comeback coming against FC Koln in the 1992-93 UEFA Cup season.

Bayern Munich have progressed from their last 13 knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League where they have managed to win the first leg.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on getting their campaign on track in the UEFA Champions League. The hosts were given a run for their money in the reverse fixture and will need to be wary of an upset in this fixture.

Celtic have stepped up to the plate on the domestic front but will be up against a powerful opponent on Tuesday. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback