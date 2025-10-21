Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

High-flying Bayern Munich return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Club Brugge to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since they played out a 1-1 draw in the UCL group stages back in December 2005.

Ad

Bayern Munich secured an important Klassiker victory over arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday as they picked up a 2-1 victory when the two teams met at the Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany’s side have won each of their 11 games across all competitions this season, a run which has seen them clinch the 2025-26 German Super Cup crown courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart in the final back in August.

Bayern kicked off their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chelsea on September 17, two weeks before thrashing debutants Pafos 5-1 in Cyprus.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Christos Tzolis netted in the 77th minute to fire Club Brugge to a 1-0 victory over Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday.

With that result, Nicky Hayen’s side have now gone unbeaten in five straight league games, picking up four wins and one draw, a run which has seen them surge into second place in the leage table.

Having reached the Champions League group stages via a dominant run in the qualifiers, Club Brugge kicked off their European campaign with a thrilling 4-1 victory over AS Monaco on September 18, before crashing back down to earth in a 2-1 loss to Atalanta two weeks later.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Bayern Munich and Club Brugge, with the German champions claiming one win and one draw from their first two encounters.

Their two encounters came in the Champions League group stages back in 2005, with Bayern claiming a 1-0 home win on September 27, before both sides settled for a 1-1 draw in Belgium in the return fixture in December.

Bayern are on a run of seven straight competitive home victories, stretching back to a 2-2 draw against Dortmund back in April.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in six of their last eight away games across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since the first week of August.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge Prediction

While Club Brugge will be looking to build on the league victory over Oud-Heverlee and return to winning ways in the Champions League, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against Bayern, who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Kompany’s men are one of the most in-form sides in Europe and we are tipping them to come away with maximum points unscathed.

Ad

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Club Brugge

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Bayern (Kompany's side have led at half time in their last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in Bayern’s last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More