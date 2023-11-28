Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Bayern Munich return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they play host to Copenhagen at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

The German champions have won each of their four games in Group A and will head into the midweek clash looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition.

Bayern Munich maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over FC Koln at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have now won their last four matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Bayern have won each of their four Champions League games so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding five, and currently hold a healthy eight-point cushion at the top of Group A.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth at the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Viborg in the Danish top flight.

Prior to that, Jacob Neestrup’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up four wins and one draw since October’s 1-0 loss against Manchester United.

Copenhagen now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they are currently second in Group A, level on points with Galatasaray and Manchester United.

Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Bayern Munich and Copenhagen, with the Germans claiming a 2-1 victory when they first squared off in October’s reverse fixture.

Tuchel’s side are currently on a four-game winning streak, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a shock 1-0 loss against Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal on November 1.

Copenhagen are winless in three of their last four away games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since the start of October.

Bayern have won all but one of their last eight home games, with a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on September 15 being the exception.

Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen Prediction

With qualification potentially on the line, Copenhagen will have to show their mettle against a star-studded Bayern side who have been simply outstanding so far. However, Tuchel’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Copenhagen

Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in nine of Bayern’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Beyern (The German powerhouse have opened the scoring in their last nine games)