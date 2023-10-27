Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Bayern Munich will invite Darmstadt to the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 3-1 away win over Mainz last week. Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane scored in the first half while Leon Goretzka restored their two-goal lead in the second half after Anthony Caci pulled one back for Mainz in the 43rd minute.

They are unbeaten in the Bundesliga thus far and trail league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by two points. They continued their winning run in the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 away win over Galatasaray, with Coman and Kane scoring in that win as well.

The visitors fell to a 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig last time around after winning two games in a row. Tobias Kempe bagged a consolation goal for them from the penalty spot as they suffered their fifth loss of the season.

Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 13 times in all competitions, with eight meetings coming in the Bundesliga. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 11 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the reigning champions just once and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the 2016-17 Bundesliga campaign, with Bayern Munich recording 1-0 wins in home and away games.

The hosts have won eight games in a row against the visitors, conceding just four times and scoring 18 times in that period.

Darmstadt are winless in the Bundesliga against the hosts, with their only win in this fixture coming in the erstwhile Oberliga Süd in 1950.

Munich have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 26 times in eight games while the visitors have the worst defensive record, conceding 22 times in that period.

Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt Prediction

The Bavarians are unbeaten in all competitions since a 3-0 loss in the DFL-Supercup to RB Leipzig in August. They have recorded 10 wins in their last 12 games in all competitions and are strong favorites.

At home, Thomas Tuchel's men have won four of their five games in all competitions this season, scoring 19 goals while conceding six times in that period. They have scored at least once in their last 61 league games at home and should be able to find the back of the net with ease.

Manuel Neuer is said to be back to full fitness and his return to the starting XI seems imminent. It remains to be seen whether Tuchel opts to start him, though he is expected to be on the bench.

Die Lilien have just one win in away games in all competitions this season, scoring four times while conceding 14 goals in that period. They are without a clean sheet in their last 25 away league outings, longer than any current Bundesliga club. They have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

Considering Munich's dominance in the head-to-head record and home advantage, we expect Bayern to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Darmstadt

Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes