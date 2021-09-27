Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of games this week as Bayern Munich take on Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday. Bayern Munich are in excellent form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Dynamo Kyiv played out a 0-0 draw with Benfica in their first European game of the season and will have a point to prove in this game. The Ukrainian giants are unbeaten in their domestic league at the moment and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been virtually unstoppable under Julian Nagelsmann and have excelled this season. The Bavarians thrashed Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League earlier this month and will be confident ahead of this game.

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich and Dynamo Kyiv are on a surprisingly even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two European matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two outfits took place in 2000 and ended in a stunning 2-0 victory for Dynamo Kyiv. Bayern Munich have grown exponentially over the past decade and have a point to prove this week.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Bayern Munich have a strong squad

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman and Sven Ulreich are currently yet to reach full fitness and have been ruled out of this match. Corentin Tolisso is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Kingsley Coman, Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Corentin Tolisso

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv need to win this game

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv have several injuries to account for with Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, Artem Besedin, and Denys Popov ruled out of this game. Eric Ramirez is still in quarantine and remains a doubt ahead of this match.

Injured: Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, Artem Besedin, Denys Popov

Doubtful: Eric Ramirez

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-4-2): Denys Boyko; Vitalii Mykolenko, Oleksandr Syrota, Illia Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Viktor Tsyganko, Carlos de Pena; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Ilia Shkurin

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Bayern Munich are in exceptional goalscoring form at the moment and have scored an astonishing 40 goals in their last eight games. The Bavarians are ruthless at their best and will be intent on topping their group this season.

Also Read

Dynamo Kyiv can pack a punch on their day but will need to step up against one of Europe's most formidable opponents. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi