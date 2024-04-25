Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side eased past FC Augsburg by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Bavarian giants thrashed Union Berlin by a comprehensive 5-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 32 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's eight victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last two matches away from home against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and are currently the only team in the competition on such a run.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the reverse fixture by a 5-1 scoreline last year and inflicted Bayern Munich's heaviest defeat in the Bundesliga since the turn of the century.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won only one of their six matches away from home in the second half of the season in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory coming by a 2-1 scoreline against FC Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich have scored 20 goals from set-pieces in the Bundesliga this season - the joint-highest such tally in the competition alongside Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayern Munich have blown hot and cold throughout their campaign and have a point to prove going into this game. Harry Kane has stepped up to the plate for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes