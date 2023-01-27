Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt take on Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Bavarian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Koln in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 24 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's six victories.

After a winless run of 16 games against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt have won three of the last seven league matches played between the two teams.

Bayern Munich have recorded a total of 41 wins at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Bayern Munich have 36 points in the Bundesliga at the halfway stage of the season and are at the top of the table at this stage for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.

Bayern Munich have failed to win their first two Bundesliga games of the calendar year for the first time in eight years.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayern Munich have one of the best squads in Europe at their disposal but have been kept at bay in recent weeks. The likes of Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been a formidable force this season and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

