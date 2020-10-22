Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena on Saturday in a Bundesliga encounter.

Bayern Munich come into this game following a 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid to start their Champions League defence in stunning fashion. A brace from French winger Kingsley Coman and goals from Germany international Leon Goretzka and midfielder Corentin Tolisso secured the win for Hansi Flick's men.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Koln last Sunday at the RheinEnergieStadion. A penalty from Portugal international Andre Silva for Eintracht Frankfurt was cancelled out by a goal from Slovakian midfielder Ondrej Duda.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last met each other in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal this year. Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 courtesy of goals from Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, now at Inter Milan, and star striker Robert Lewandowski. Right-back Danny da Costa scored the consolation goal for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-D

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Bayern Munich will be missing a few players for this game. The summer's marquee signing, winger Leroy Sane, is out with an injury, alongside young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou. Key winger Serge Gnabry tested positive for coronavirus recently, and will miss this game. Midfielder Corentin Tolisso is suspended.

Injured: Leroy Sane, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Corentin Tolisso

Unavailable: Serge Gnabry

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter will be unable to call upon Serbia international Filip Kostic, as well as young attacker Ragnar Ache, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Filip Kostic, Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Marc Roca, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp, David Abraham, Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Toure, Sebastian Rode, Stefan Ilsanker, Aymen Barkok, Daichi Kamada, Bas Dost, Andre Silva

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayern Munich once again look impressive, and will be aiming to replicate their successful treble campaign from last time around. Despite key players Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho returning to Inter Milan and Barcelona respectively following their loan spells, and Thiago joining Liverpool, the Bavarians do not look short of options.

Eintracht Frankfurt have started the season well, and are yet to lose a game in the league. Striker Andre Silva, highly-rated during his Porto days, has been in good form, while the likes of veteran striker Bas Dost and midfielder Daichi Kamada could prove to be crucial if they are to upset the champions.

Bayern Munich have a strong squad and a good manager. They should be able to beat Eintracht Frankfurt when all is said and done.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

