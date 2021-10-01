Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich are set to play Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Mircea Lucescu's Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A first-half brace from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and second-half goals from German forwards Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane and Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, beat Brian Priske's Antwerp 1-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A late second-half penalty from Portuguese striker Goncalo Paciencia ensured victory for Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost five and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Eintracht Frankfurt beating Bayern Munich 2-1. First-half goals from Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada and German forward Amin Younes secured the win for Eintracht Frankfurt. Poland international Robert Lewandowski scored the consolation goal for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-D-D

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without experienced goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and French winger Kingsley Coman. There are doubts over the availability of French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, while defender Benjamin Pavard is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kingsley Coman, Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Corentin Tolisso

Suspended: Benjamin Pavard

Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner will be unable to call upon the services of former Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rode and left-back Christopher Lenz. There are doubts over the availability of French icka and full-back Erik Durm.

Injured: Sebastian Rode, Christopher Lenz

Doubtful: Erik Durm, Evan Ndicka

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Bouna Sarr, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Timothy Chandler, Djibril Sow, Stefan Ilsanker, Jens Petter Hauge, Daichi Kamada, Filip Kostic, Rafael Santos Borre

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayern Munich continue to excel, and have been at their dominant best this time around as well. While Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have once again been sensational, the good form of Leroy Sane has been one of Bayern Munich's biggest positives so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, have endured a slow start under the management of Oliver Glasner. They have some good players, but they have drawn five of their first six league games. A big improvement is required.

Also Read

Bayern Munich will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Abhinav Anand

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far