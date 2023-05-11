Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FC Schalke 04 lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04 Preview

FC Schalke 04 are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged FSV Mainz to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Bavarian giants edged Werder Bremen to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against FC Schalke 04 and have won 34 out of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Schalke 04's 12 victories.

FC Schalke 04 are winless in their last 24 official matches against Bayern Munich in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin in the DFB Pokal in 2011.

FC Schalke 04 suffered an 8-0 defeat in their previous away game against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - their second-heaviest defeat in the history of the competition.

Bayern Munich have lost only one of their last 22 games against newly-promoted teams in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming against VfL Bochum this year.

Bayern Munich currently have a one-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table - the smallest gap at this stage of the season in 14 years.

Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction

Bayern Munich have a formidable squad at their disposal but have largely flattered to deceive this season. The Bavarians are beginning to step up to the plate under Thomas Tuchel and will need to distance themselves from the chasing pack in the title race.

FC Schalke 04 have struggled this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Schalke 04

Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes