Bayern Munich vs FC St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Bayern Munich welcome FC St. Pauli to Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts have won 19 of 26 games and are atop the standings with 62 points, while St. Pauli are 15th with 25 points.

Bayern are winless in two league games, following up a 3-2 home loss to Bochum earlier this month with a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin in their previous outing. Substitute Leroy Sané broke the deadlock in the 75th minute before Benedict Hollerbach levelled the scores eight minutes later.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league games. They returned to winning ways after six games in their previous outing, with a 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim. Noah Weisshaupt scored his first goal of the season in the 51st minute.

Bayern Munich vs FC St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 23 times across competitions, with Bayern leaading 15-3

They met after 13 years in the reverse fixture in November, with Bayern winning 1-0 away.

The leaders have the best goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 75 goals in 26 games, while St. Pauli have the worst record, scoring 20 times.

Bayern are unbeaten in four home games in the fixture, recording three consecutive wins without conceding.

St. Pauli haven;t scored in four of their last six league games, keeping one clean sheet.

Bayern have lost one of 11 league games in 2025, with that loss coming at home to Bochum earlier this month.

Bayern Munich vs FC St. Pauli Prediction

Bayern are on a five-game winning streak against St. Pauli, scoring 17 times. They have scored at least thrice in seven of their last 12 league games.

Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano picked up injuries while on international duty. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces a significant spell on the sidelines with an injury picked up against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League. Kim Min-jae is back in training, while Aleksandar Pavlović is not yet back to full fitness.

After four consecutive Bundesliga losses, St. Pauli are unbeaten in two games, scoring in both. They have failed to score in three of their five away games in 2025, though.

Sören Ahlers, Sascha Burchert and Simon Zoller are long-term absentees, while this match comes too soon for Morgan Guilavogui and Karol Mets. Siebe Van der Heyden is back in training and could start.

Bayern have been the dominant side in the fixture, and considering their home advantage, expect the league leaders to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 FC St. Pauli

Bayern Munich vs FC St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

