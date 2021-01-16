Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

After their shock DFB Pokal loss to lower-division opposition in the week, Bayern Munich are back in Bundesliga action against Freiburg on Sunday.

The German league champions host Freiburg at the Allianz Arena, looking to get back to winning ways.

Bayern are just two points ahead of RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga at the moment. In a season as close as this one, Hansi Flick knows that his side cannot afford to slip up.

Bayern also lost their last league game away to Borussia Moenchengladbach. Despite taking a 2-0 lead in that game, Bayern couldn't hold on, and lost to Gladbach for the second time since Flick took over.

Freiburg are having a great season, and currently find themselves in eighth position, with 23 points from 15 games.

In their last game, they easily beat FC Koln 5-0 at home to further strengthen their position in the standings.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Freiburg have won only once in their last 31 games against Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian giants winning 25 of those encounters. Only five of those games have finished in draws.

Bayern Munich form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Freiburg form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will miss star winger Serge Gnabry and young defender Tanguy Nianzou, who both have injuries at the moment. Otherwise, Hansi Flick is set to have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Serge Gnabry, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Freiburg will go into this game without Kwon Chang-hoon, Jonathan Schmid, Gian-Luca Itter and Mark Flekken, as they are all injured.

Injured: Kwon Chang-hoon, Jonathan Schmid, Gian-Luca Itter, Mark Flekken

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-3-3-): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Lukas Kubler, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Prediction

Despite Bayern Munich's loss of form in recent weeks, there is little doubt that they head into this game as favorites. Freiburg have certainly impressed this season, but a positive result away to the champions appears out of reach.

We are predicting a win for Bayern in this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Freiburg